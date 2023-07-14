Getir fails with expansion – and urgently needs money

The Corona momentum no longer supports the business of fast delivery services. According to media reports, top dog Getir burns a three-digit million sum – per month.

They once dominated the cityscape, but they are becoming increasingly rare: the riders of the express delivery services. picture alliance / AA | Metin Aktas

The fast delivery services such as Getir or Gorillas from Berlin, which was taken over by the Turkish provider, were among the big Corona winners. The momentum of the large influx of customers had to be used – investors provided a lot of capital, daring expansion plans were forged and new markets were constantly being opened up, also through expensive acquisitions.

These ambitious plans seem to be falling on Getir’s feet. As can be heard from the corporate environment, the company is facing a major capital problem. Because large sums of money are still required for operations that cannot be financed from the business itself, the services burn millions. It should be 80 to 100 million euros per month at Getir, eh the Handelsblatt reported with reference to insiders. Getir does not comment on these figures when asked by Gründerszene.

Change of strategy to save costs

According to the company environment, several measures are now being examined in order to curb the so-called cash burn and thus get investors to provide more growth capital – such as withdrawing from other countries. Another option is to close your own warehouses, i.e. the well-known dark stores, and to shift the procurement of goods to local franchisees. Getir had already implemented a corresponding change in strategy in its home market some time ago. According to information from the start-up scene, Getir is currently in concrete talks with investors regarding a financing round. A three-digit million amount should give the company more air.

Around two billion dollars have flowed into Getir since it was founded in 2015. The main investor is the sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment from Abu Dhabi. Most recently, Getir received an impressive $768 million in spring 2022, when the company was valued at $12 billion. When the German competitor Gorillas was taken over at the end of 2022, the company was already worth significantly less to the financiers: seven billion dollars – the investors had not wanted to get involved with more. If Getir now raises a three-digit sum again, the company valuation should be noticeably lower again.

Withdrawal from more and more markets

In the past few months, Getir had already embarked on a significant austerity course and reversed the expansion. For example, the delivery service withdrew from the Spanish and Portuguese markets. In addition, Getir had ceased operations in France – this market does not seem to have been as promising as hoped for the German competitor Flink either. Now the Netherlands and Italy are apparently up for grabs – which means that the Turkish delivery service would only be active on the home market as well as in Great Britain, the USA and Germany.

The downsizing of the business was accompanied by far-reaching job cuts. Since last May, Getir has already cut a large number of staff, according to the Layoffs.fyi service, it should have been thousands of jobs. The figures from Spain and Portugal are now being added – as are possible redundancies in the Netherlands and Italy.

