Listen to the audio version of the article

The Gewiss group of the electrical engineering sector has announced that it has begun negotiations for the acquisition of Perfomance in Lighting, a Venetian lighting engineering company. In the event of a positive outcome, according to a press release issued by the two companies, the project will allow the extension of “mutual business opportunities, confirming the growth path undertaken by Gewiss through the acquisition of new market shares in a sector considered strategic. And making Performance in Lighting «the fundamental asset for lighting».

Over half a billion in revenues in two

Gewiss is an international company in sectors such as the production of solutions and services for home & building automation, energy protection and distribution, electric mobility and intelligent lighting. The company, born half a century and headquartered in Cenate Sotto (Bergamo), recorded a turnover of around 410 million euros in 2021, with a staff of 1,600 employees, industrial sites and commercial branches in 16 countries (Italy, Spain, France, Portugal, Germany, England, Switzerland, Albania, Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Belgium, Poland, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, China and Chile). The distribution of its products takes place in about 100 countries around the world.

Perfomance in Lighting, a company based in Colognola ai Colli (Verona), has been active for 40 years and has established itself as a player in the lighting sector. Since 2017, the company has included four brands in the lighting sector under a single brand: Prisma, Spittler, SBP and SBP Urban lighting. The group has production units in Germany, Belgium and the United States and recorded revenues of 110 million euros in 2021. The workforce includes 500 collaborators, a presence in more than 100 countries, with branches spread across Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands.