Geywitz: “Don’t force them to move because someone lives in a big apartment”

In the debate about living space, researchers at the University of Regensburg had proposed abolishing caps and rent controls. Existing tenants with cheap contracts would then be forced to move out. Building Minister Klara Geywitz wants to invest more billions in the new building instead.

BThe Federal Minister for Building, Klara Geywitz (SPD), is against relaxing rental price rules in order to achieve a different distribution of living space in regions that are in high demand. “I don’t think much of the proposal,” said Geywitz. “We cannot and do not want to force people to move just because they live in a large apartment,” said Geywitz when asked by WELT AM SONNTAG.

A few days ago, a research team from the IREBS real estate institute at the University of Regensburg proposed abolishing caps and rent controls. As a result, according to the idea, landlords would raise the rents in apartments that are currently still cheap to the market level.

Tenants in particular with long-term contracts and relatively large living areas would then be forced to move out, and new tenants who actually need the large areas could move in. “We’re playing young and old, or existing tenants and new tenants, against each other,” said the Minister for Construction, “that’s a completely wrong approach.”

In existing tenancies, landlords may only increase the rent up to the local comparative rent, and there is also a cap: within three years, the increase may not exceed 20 percent, in many cities with a housing shortage it is 15 percent. The rental price brake applies to new contracts, according to which the new rent may not be more than ten percent above the comparable rent.

From the point of view of the Regensburg economics professor Steffen Sebastian, this creates an injustice: Because even high earners would benefit from this tenant protection.

The so-called lock-in effect is also a problem from the point of view of other economists, because in popular cities the gap between existing rents and new contract rents is particularly high, so that there is less and less incentive to move. According to the observation of the real estate expert Sebastian, older residents in particular would hold on to their apartments for a long time.

Geywitz supports the extension of the rental price brake and a lower cap

Building Minister Geywitz, on the other hand, advocates more new construction: “We urgently need more affordable housing. To this end, we are providing the federal states with a record sum of 14.5 billion euros for social housing construction by 2026,” said Geywitz. In addition, her ministry is working “on simplifying and accelerating planning and approval procedures”.

With regard to tenancy law, the minister supports the further tightening agreed in the traffic light coalition agreement, “for example the extension of the rental price brake and the lowering of the cap limit in tense housing markets. I look forward to Minister Buschmann’s proposal, which I hope will reach us soon.”

Index rents are also an issue “that we have to tackle. Due to the high inflation, tenants with index leases have to cope with particularly high rent increases.”

For the first time, Geywitz also mentions furnished apartments as a problem: “Here the rents are not transparent. We should take action against landlords putting a few old pieces of furniture in the apartment and thus circumventing the rent control regulations.”

