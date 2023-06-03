Home » Geywitz: Heat planning law does not lead to more data collection: Newspaper for municipal economy
Building Minister Klara Geywitz has rejected criticism of the intended handling of data in municipal heat planning. “Our draft law was presented to the Federal Data Protection Commissioner, and he had no objections,” said the SPD politician to the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Friday). “The data collected is subject to the strict General Data Protection Regulation.”

The planned law will also not lead to additional costs for owners. “No data has to be collected again,” said Geywitz. “They are already available to the energy suppliers or are contained in registers and must…

