Gf, Cesara Buonamici speeds everything up: “Piersilvio called me and…”

With a view to the total removal of trash from Mediaset wanted by Pier Silvio Berlusconi the confirmation arrived a few days ago that Cesara Buonamici will be the only commentator on the Big Brother. In the next edition there will be no distinction between VIPs and “normals” and we will try to return to a more authentic version of reality TV. As the presenter herself revealed TG5 in an interview with Corriere della Serait was not she who proposed herself as a commentator on the GF but rather it was Pier Silvio directly who “pushed” her towards this role.

Big Brother, Cesara Buonamici: “Pier Silvio chose me. I’m not afraid of ruining my image”

“The company is reviewing the nature of the program and has asked me to participate in a completely new guise for me. – he said Cesara Buonamici After decades of living doing a certain job, being able to enrich not so much the curriculum as your professional competence is a great opportunity. And then if the company asks you for a successful program”.

By its very nature, a reality show is not a trashy programme, the interviewer asks: “And why? – replies the presenter – Everything depends on how you do it and in any case it is the network itself that wants to review the format. Simplifying a lot, it wants to bring it back to the freshness of its origins, widening the audience of those who appreciate it”.

Cesara Buonamici he then confirmed that he will continue the regular shifts to conduct the evening edition of TG5without any curtailment, and dismissed doubts about the fact that the new role could ruin his professional credibility: “And why? My job will really be to stay in my journalistic field. I was asked to bring myself into the new program , certainly not that I am anything else. It would make no sense. However, it is clear that this new position finds me caught between two feelings. On the one hand, there is some concern for a completely new commitment, in a new field, for new topics. On the other there is the urge to experiment with a way to renew oneself, to get out of consolidated schemes and find oneself in an unprecedented experience”.

