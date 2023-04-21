Home » Ghana: economic growth at over 3% for 2022
Business

Ghana: economic growth at over 3% for 2022

Ghana’s economy grew 3.1% year-on-year in 2022, up from a 5.1% growth rate a year earlier. This was announced by the Ghanaian statistical agency.

According to the same source, the West African country’s gross domestic product grew by 3.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, compared to 2.9% in the previous quarter, the worst performance since the beginning of 2021.

Growth, both in the fourth quarter and in the full year of 2022, was supported by services, especially in the information and communication sub-sector. Industry follows, with the largest growth seen in mining and agriculture.

Ghana, a producer of gold, oil and cocoa, is struggling against the worst economic crisis of the last generation, caused by the depreciation of the currency and the increase in debt, accompanied by high interest rates.

Inflation reached 54.1% in December, a high in more than two decades, but has slowed since then, falling to 45% year-on-year in March.

The government has failed to clean up the situation and service the debt despite spending cuts and several hikes in central bank interest rates.

Last year he approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which agreed to grant a loan of 3 billion dollars on condition of debt restructuring, a condition the Fund has just reiterated. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our Zoom on Ghana: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/svolta-green-ma-a-che- prezzo

