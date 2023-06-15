Ghana: regained African primacy for gold production

Ghana has regained its status as Africa’s top gold producer after a 32% surge in gold production last year. The Ghana Chamber of Mines has attributed the development to increased production in both small-scale and large-scale mines.

In 2021, South Africa had overtaken Ghana as the continent’s top gold producer due to a sharp decline in production in the West African country. But Ghana’s Chamber of Mines says the country’s gold production rose to 3.7 million ounces (105 tons) in 2022, up from 2.8 million ounces a year earlier.

However, the country is facing an environmental crisis due to illegal gold mining. Much of the country’s forests, rivers and other water bodies have been damaged by artisanal gold mining, resulting in serious health problems in mining communities.

Popularly known as galamsey, small-scale mining has been the livelihood for many unemployed youths in southern Ghana. The government and experts have warned that Ghana may soon need to import clean water if the current pace of environmental destruction does not stop. The country’s cocoa sector is also under serious threat, as farms are destroyed for illegal extraction.

The government has taken a military approach, deploying soldiers to mining areas without much success. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

