Ghana: tree crops, there is a loan from the World Bank￼

Accra – The World Bank has approved a $200 million package to support Ghana’s Tree Crop Diversification Program (TCDP). This is learned from a press release published on the Bank’s website.

The program, implemented by the Cocobod Authority (Cocobod) and the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA), aims to improve productivity, value-added, and social and climate resilience across four tree crop value chains priorities: cocoa, cashews, coconut and rubber.

The funding announced by the World Bank will be mainly used to strengthen the institutional capacity of Cocobod and TCDA, in order to ensure the smooth implementation of the project in 11 districts distributed in 5 regions of the country, including Savannah, Bono, Bono East, the Eastern region and the northwest.

The same source stresses that interventions will focus on improving subsidies and agricultural services, strengthening technical assistance and improving market access for operators in the sectors concerned.

More than 52,775 farmers and 185 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in the processing sector should benefit from this new financial support. “An additional 20,000 downstream value-adding jobs are also expected to be created through the mobilization of private capital,” the statement said.

In Ghana, tree crops provide income to more than 1.6 million households, most of whom are smallholder farmers, according to data from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA).

