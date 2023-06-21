Ghosn is demanding $1 billion in compensation from Nissan

Former number one Ghosn is asking Nissan for $1 billion in compensation

Most expensive personal lawsuit of all time in the automotive industry. It is the one brought by carlos ghosn towards the Nissan. According to rumors of Bloomberg e Reutersthe former number one of the Japanese house would in fact have presented a lawsuit to obtain compensation of 1 billion dollars (910 million euros) for damage to its reputation and assets. The deed, the agencies explain, would have been filed with a Lebanese court.

Il Brazilian super manager of Lebanese origins leading the global automotive alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, had fled in a daring way to Lebanon after being arrested in Tokyo in 2018at the end of an interrogation in the prosecutor’s office, where he had presented himself spontaneously. He is accused of numerous wrongdoings: would have used gods company funds for their own benefit and above all would systematically reduced, in official communications, the amount of their earnings compared to the amounts actually received.

Not only the Japanese magistrates but his own company pointed the finger at him, which at the end of an internal investigation had highlighted the alleged abuses and fired him.

The first cause

Afterwards Nissan had asked for 10 billion yen in damages (equivalent to about 83.5 million euros) “in order to recover a significant portion of the monetary damages inflicted on the company by its former chairman, after years of misconduct and fraudulent activity.”

Specifically, the Japanese company aimed to recover the alleged ones property damage caused by Ghosn, products such as “from the use of real estate abroad without payment of rent (such as a building in Beirut purchased for $8.8 million through a satellite company), fromprivate use of corporate jetsdai unjustifiable payments to the sister and to his personal lawyer in Lebanon, frompurchase of a luxury yacht registered in the British Virgin Islands and ultimately by the costs incurred by Nissan’s internal investigations into Ghosn himself in territories such as Japan, the United States and the Netherlands.

The counter complaint of the “cost killer”

Ghosn has always denied all allegations and he has repeatedly lashed out against the House of Yokohama, guilty, according to him, of plotting a conspiracy against him. The manager, The 64-year-old, who joined Renault in 1996, has built his reputation as a “cost killer”based on his ability to transform companies on the verge of bankruptcy into profitable companies. He arrived at Nissan in 1999, after Renault had acquired 44% of the shares of the second largest Japanese car brand.

Arrived in Japan the management had immediately been rejuvenatedbuilding the foundations of turning towards the electric car sector and throwing the Leaf, became the best-selling battery-powered car in the world. The success achieved had served as a springboard for Ghosn to obtain the position of managing director of the entire group to replace Louis Schweitzer.

After holding the positions of chief executive officer of Renault and Nissan for more than a decade, Ghosn left the leadership of Nissan in 2017, retaining only the position of chairman of the management board, to concentrate on the Renault-Nissan alliance, which thanks also to the fundamental contribution of the purchase of 34% of Mitsubishi, it has earned the first position among world manufacturers for the number of commercial vehicles sold in 2017, outperforming Volkswagen and Toyota.

But already at the time of Renault his fee, one of the highest among French company bosses, had earned him a clash with the French state, a 15% shareholder of Renault.

A retribution from King Midas

As CEO of Nissan Ghosn has achieved a pay for the period from April 2016 to March 2017 of nearly 1.1 billion yen (8.8 million euros). Plus, he was making money over 7 million euros a year as CEO of Renault. The trouble had begun in June 2017 when Reuters had revealed of a system of hidden bonuses for its managers through a company based in the Netherlands.

Ghosn he always denied such treatment. However in February 2018, after the first skirmishes, she had agreed to reduce his salary by 30%. But that wasn’t enough to stop a mechanism that led to his arrest, dismissal and escape. With the beginning of a billionaire judicial battle that promises new twists.

