Gi Group Holding acquires Kelly and turnover exceeds 5 billion euros

Gi Group Holding, Italian multinational labor market company, announces today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of the European activities of Staffing at Kelly, a global leader in specialized talent solutions. The transaction represents the largest acquisition in the history of the company, of which increases turnover to five billion euros.

The transaction accelerates Gi Group Holding’s growth strategy to become a leading player in the Staffing and Recruiting sector globally, as it allows it to expand its activities in eleven countries, including France, Portugal and Switzerland, and bring its services also in Belgium, Luxembourg and Norway. The acquisition is of particular importance in light of Kelly’s consolidated experience in Staffing services, and further strengthens Gi Group Holding’s position as an expert and reliable partner.

The acquisition will allow the company to strengthen the offering in the Life Sciences sectorin temporary work for white collar profiles and in the RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) field: these capabilities will be integrated into Gi Group Holding’s value proposition and will allow it to strategically grow its HR ecosystem to provide complete solutions and services.

“This is a very emotional day for us because we close our 51st acquisition, the largest to date, and a critical step in our growth trajectory to become a global leader in HR services,” he underlined Stefano Colli-Lanzi, Founder and CEO of Gi Group Holding. “All this goes hand in hand with our commitment to ensuring a positive contribution to the job market and for this we are happy to having found in Kelly a partner with which to integrate our services. We look forward to welcoming hundreds of new colleagues into our family who will undoubtedly make a valuable contribution to carrying forward our mission: to spread and implement Sustainable Work around the world.”

Gi Group Holding thus continues to rise in the ranking drawn up by Staffing industry analysts, where it is firstThe eighth staffing company in Europe and the fifteenth in the world.

