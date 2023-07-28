Giambruno against the German minister: “If it doesn’t suit you, stay at home”

Andrea Giambruno responds to German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. The case

“If it doesn’t suit you, stay at home. You stay in the Black Forest, you’re fine, aren’t you?”: this is how he replies Andrew Giambruno to the German health minister Karl Lauterbachwho is in Italy on vacation and spoke about the exceptional heat wave and climate change, hypothesizing the end of tourism in Southern Europe linked precisely to the very high temperatures.

In recent days the journalist, presenter of the program on Rete Quattro “Diario del giorno”, and companion of the premier Giorgia Meloni, was noted for having denied climate change in the study. Now, the new intervention.

The German minister’s tweet dates back to 13 July. Among other things, the politician had published a very impactful image, with the map of Europe colored according to the temperatures: Italy and Spain were practically all red. But Giambruno is not there.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

