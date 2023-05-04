Giambruno on Giorgia: “The video rocks. Being with her? Sure, I have advantages”

Giambruno: “The video to Chigi? He certainly couldn’t have done it in the delicatessen”

Andrea Giambrunothe companion of the premier Melons returns to talk about their relationship and reveals some background, for example on the video shot at Palazzo Chigi that looks like a film shot. “Georgia – Giambruno tells al Foglio – he has one communication That it works very well and that this gimmick was invented that he rocked“. The conductor of Rete 4, defends the choice of video among the stucco and the damask walls of Palazzo Chigi. “Sorry, but he had to get filmed inside a delicatessen? In the midst of hams? He’s the prime minister, enough of that poverty“.

Certainly those Images have caused a lot of talk, not only for the location and for the way in which the Cdm with the decree on work, but above all because the press conferences and then the questions of reporters to the government. “This is their choice – explains Giambruno – I imagine there will be opportunities”. He then admits: “Thanks to our relationship, however, I can have explanationstype on Work decree” and also removes a few pebbles from his shoe: “I don’t find it right for other colleagues to arrogate the right Of explain to me how to lead a transmission“.

