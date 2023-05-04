Home » Giambruno on Giorgia: “The video rocks. Being with her? Sure, I have advantages”
Business

Giambruno on Giorgia: “The video rocks. Being with her? Sure, I have advantages”

by admin
Giambruno on Giorgia: “The video rocks. Being with her? Sure, I have advantages”

Giambruno: “The video to Chigi? He certainly couldn’t have done it in the delicatessen”

Andrea Giambrunothe companion of the premier Melons returns to talk about their relationship and reveals some background, for example on the video shot at Palazzo Chigi that looks like a film shot. “Georgia – Giambruno tells al Foglio – he has one communication That it works very well and that this gimmick was invented that he rocked“. The conductor of Rete 4, defends the choice of video among the stucco and the damask walls of Palazzo Chigi. “Sorry, but he had to get filmed inside a delicatessen? In the midst of hams? He’s the prime minister, enough of that poverty“.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Certainly those Images have caused a lot of talk, not only for the location and for the way in which the Cdm with the decree on work, but above all because the press conferences and then the questions of reporters to the government. “This is their choice – explains Giambruno – I imagine there will be opportunities”. He then admits: “Thanks to our relationship, however, I can have explanationstype on Work decree” and also removes a few pebbles from his shoe: “I don’t find it right for other colleagues to arrogate the right Of explain to me how to lead a transmission“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The worst ETF fund in history was established less than February, with a huge loss of 40%, setting a record for a single-day plunge-Latest News

You may also like

«The Social Proof», Lazzerini’s way to the communication...

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow...

Energy – FDP doubts the resilience of the...

From De Cecco pasta to Ambrosoli honey: five...

Deutsche Post: The pragmatist is leaving – Farewell...

Nexi, approved the 2022 budget and the allocation...

Salaries: Up to 15,075 euros basic salary –...

Silk Road, Italy has chosen Washington. Skip the...

News – News: Central America’s most active volcano...

Meloni outside the Silk Road thinks about the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy