Gianfranco Fini: “The right avoids divisions on April 25th”

“I hope that Giorgia Meloni will take this opportunity to say without ambiguity that the Italian right has come to terms with fascism to the end when the National Alliance was born”

Two days from April 25, the first Liberation Day with Giorgia Meloni as Prime Minister and the Brothers of Italy as the first party of the majority, speaks Gianfranco Fini. “Once again an April 25 of division, controversy and in some cases brawls. I believe that everyone must ask themselves why and the right must above all do so, because they govern in the first person. I hope that Giorgia Meloni will take this opportunity to say unambiguously, she is not an ambiguous woman, and she is reluctant that the Italian right has fully dealt with fascism when the National Alliance was born. An condemned fascism. Giorgia Meloni has this sensitivity, “says the former president of the Chamber and former leader of AN, speaking on ‘Mezz’ora in più’ on Raitre.

“I don’t understand the reluctance about the word anti-fascism”, he says clearly taking a stand and sending a message to Palazzo Chigi and to the right in government. “The right has done the math, Giorgia Meloni say, because I know she is convinced of it, that freedom and equality are democratic values, they are part of the Constitution, are anti-fascist values: I don’t understand the reluctance to pronounce this adjective. I understand it but I don’t justify it”.

Last secretary of MSI and first leader of AN, Fini invites then, starting from the controversies of these days, to consider that “anti-fascism is not confused with the parody of lead years” and Meloni is asked to say that “he recognizes himself in anti-fascism like An, and I’m sure – he notes – that he thinks so”.

