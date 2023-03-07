Home Business Gianluca Vacchi and the two former collaborators. Investigation: half a million missing
Business

Gianluca Vacchi and the two former collaborators. Investigation: half a million missing

by admin
Gianluca Vacchi and the two former collaborators. Investigation: half a million missing

Gianluca Vacchi, the dispute ends up in Court: mutual accusations

Gianluca Cows this time he is talking about himself not for one Photo on Instagram or an evening in one nightclub Of Ibiza o Miamibut for one judicial case which sees him as the injured party. There Prosecutor of Tempio Pausaniain fact, decided to open an inquiry to the detriment of two of his former collaboratorsaccused of misappropriation. He is contested – reports Repubblica – of having subtracted to the Bolognese entrepreneur an amount higher than the half a million of Euro. For them, the referral to trial and the judge also ordered the seizure of some vehicles it’s a immobile.

He denies all accusations the lawyer of the two historical collaborators of Gianluca Vacchi: “My clients – says the lawyer – do not have subtracted anythingtherefore we reject any accusation and we it looks strange that you miss mentioned by Mr. Gianluca Vacchi there are only now that my clients have closed after circa 10 years the working relationship with him and have started a lawsuit to get theirs back payments and never paid”. Both worked closely with the entrepreneur both in his residence in Costa Smeralda both in villa in Bologna and only recently had they terminated their contract with him, filing a lawsuit to obtain, according to them, the dues for holidays and rest days don’t enjoy that Cows he would not pay the two collaborators Sardinians.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The female option skips the restriction on the...

Wall Street Rally Will Be Tested Again: Powell...

Pension gap: This is how much money you...

SeedBlink, Investing Online in Innovative Startups: Here Are...

Minister of Labor Heil wants to increase wage...

Friday 10 March: President Macron meets British Prime...

The inventory base is relatively large, and the...

Holidays in Germany are as expensive as long-distance...

Global X achieves CEI certification for its lithium,...

Nubia Z50 Ultra released: the fourth-generation under-screen camera...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy