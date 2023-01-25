Listen to the audio version of the article

Gianni Agnelli’s cars remain a legend even 20 years after the lawyer’s death on 24 January 2003 at the age of 82. A great motor enthusiast from an early age, Agnelli had a real passion for driving cars with a unique character. Scrolling through the list of cars owned by Gianni Agnelli, there are customized models capable of anticipating fashions and trends such as the Fiat 130 in the shooting brake version or one-of-a-kind examples such as the Lancia Delta convertible. As per tradition, behind the creation of every Avvocato car, there is a fascinating story or a very specific request. Let’s now discover the most iconic cars driven by Gianni Agnelli.



lancia delta convertible

“I want a Delta Cabrio to go to Saint Moritz!”. This request led to the creation of the Lancia Delta convertible owned by Gianni Agnelli, which took place in 1992. Starting from a Lancia Delta Evoluzione, the Turin technicians created the convertible version for the Avvocato. Result? A metallic gray Lancia Delta convertible HF Integrale Evo, interior in light leather and blue fabric soft-top.



Ferrari Testarossa spider

“What gift can I give myself for my 20 years driving a Fiat?” This may have been the question Gianni Agnelli asked himself in 1986, when he ordered a special Ferrari Testarossa in spider version. Powered by the same V12 as the Testarossa coupé, the open-top version of the Maranello supercar that belonged to the Avvocato was also recognizable by the personalized number plate: TO 00000G.



Fiat Eden Roc

Created by Pininfarina in 1956 at the specific request of Gianni Agnelli, the particular “spiaggina” looked like a real motorboat on four wheels. Made starting from the mechanical base of a Fiat 600 Multipla, the one-off designed to be used at the sea or lake remains one of the most particular pieces in the collection that belonged to Gianni Agnelli.

Fiat 130 Estate Villa d’Este

This special selection of cars owned by Gianni Agnelli could not miss the Fiat 130 Famigliare baptized Villa d’Este, painted in metallic silver, with sides covered in faux wood, roof rack on which a large wicker basket is fixed. It was the Avvocato’s personal station wagon. Used in winter in St. Moritz to go from home to the slopes, loading the skis in the basket.