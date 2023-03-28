Dead Gianni Minà, his interview with Maradona is unforgettable

A life for the journalism between news, foreign affairs, sport. But also books, TV, such as writer e conductor television: Gianni Mina born in Turin on 17 May 1938 and died in Romastruck down by heart disease, had 84 years old. He marked an era in the industry by demonstrating a multifaceted talent uncommon in dealing different kinds of topics and all with great flair. As a journalist you have collaborated with Italian and foreign dailies and weeklies, realized reportage for Rai, conceived and hosted television programs. Famous docu-films on emblematic characters of the 20th century bear his signature. Among these we remember those on Che Guevara, Muhammad Ali, Fidel CastroSilvia Baraldini, Rigoberta Menchu, Diego Armando Maradona, Sub Commander Marcos. In particular, he was publisher and director of the magazine Latinoamerica e tutti i sud del mondo from 2000 to 2015 and director of the Sperling & Kupfer series Continente desaparecido.

And sports reporterfollowed well eight World Cups, dozens of boxing world championships, especially those of the time of Muhammad Ali. Not only football but also music: passionate about jazz has created a history for this musical genre, in four episodes. And for TV, he was one of the founders of the Other Sunday, the well-known program with Maurizio Maurizio Barendson and Renzo Arbore. Hired in Rai in 1976, he began to tell the great boxing and the America of show-business, but also the social conflicts of minorities. From that moment on, the great reports on Latin America began. In 1978, while covering the soccer world championship, he was expelled from Argentina for questioning the ship’s captain Carlos Alberto Lacoste about the desaparecidos. He collaborated with Mixer by Gianni Minoli, led Blitz causing Federico to intervene among the others FelliniEduardo De Filippo, Muhammad Ali, Robert De NiroJane Fonda, Betty Faria, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Enzo FerrariFabrizio From Andrew e George Gabriel. He loved to tell himself like this: “I wrote to Castro and I was an enemy of Cia“.

