Gianni Mura suspended from the Order of Journalists. What a gaffe: he’s been dead for 3 years

Gianni Mura, Odg’s sensational own goal: suspended dead

Gianni Mura he has been dead for three years now. One of the most important journalists Italians disappeared on March 21, 2020, but the “thanksgiving” to one of the most prestigious pens by theorder of journalists arrived after three years via registered mail to his wife Paula. An official document – we read in Repubblica – communicated that her husband had been suspended from the Order. A papyrus written in a language vaguely similar to Italiandrowned in legal references.

His faults? Not having done so open a Pecnot having followed the courses of “professional and deontological updating”. The registered letter ordered Mura to immediately comply, under penalty of definitive expulsion from the Order itself. Colleague and friend Marino Bartoletti rails against the Order on social media.

