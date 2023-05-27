Giannotta (Integrae): I’ll explain why the real stock exchange opportunities are on the Egm

A small gold mine in the heart of Milan. We are talking about the Egm (Euronext Growth Milan), the list of SMEs which is about to cross the finish line of 300 hosted titles. The six takeover bids (Public Offers) launched in the last month contribute to confirming its liveliness. Why so much excitement? A sign of effervescence or a symptom of distrust of the institution? To answer Luigi Giannotta, general manager of Integrae Sim which was born in 2009, is today the main intermediary of the Egm. It has listed 84 of the approximately 300 companies that have landed on the list. Since the beginning of the year, it has already christened three freshmen, the latest Pasquarelli Auto. Control of Integrae has recently passed to Banca Valsabbina

Let’s start then: why so many takeover bids in such a short time?

A first reason is certainly the drop in prices: in many cases the market quotation is at a discount compared to the fundamentals of the companies. But that’s not all”

What else?

The system is too unbalanced. Much attention to private equity and much less to asset management companies and professional investors.

And so what?

There is a tendency for large intermediaries to acquire these companies by taking them off the stock market. Very often these are also foreign funds that take the company away from Italy, potentially damaging the real economy

To stimulate the demand for shares there are the Pir.

Which in fact worked for a short time and then were choked. Now there is talk of a reform to revive them. However, so far, too little has been seen.

From his words it would seem that there is a kind of conspiracy to keep SMEs away from share price lists.

I don’t think of a conspiracy. But it is certain that the market is democracy and not everyone likes it. The centralization of investments also serves to guarantee positions of power

However, it is true that the Egm is a tiny price list: 11 billion euros in total capitalization and 200 thousand euros in daily trading. A large investor struggles to venture.

It’s actually a vicious cycle. The list is small and therefore large investors do not venture. But without major intermediaries the price list is condemned to a modest size

So?

An example: why not provide incentives that push large public agencies such as CDP or social security institutions to invest in Egm. It would be a great sign of confidence in making the SME system grow, which represents the heart of our industrial apparatus. Or discounts for institutional investors specializing in small mid caps

Very often those present at the Egm are micro-companies rather than small ones.

Getting quoted helps you grow. As Integrae, we organize a Financial Gala twice a year to which we invite the top management of the company we have brought to the list to tell their experience”

What comes out?

The message that is passing is highly positive: the listing served to strengthen the company’s financial structure. Then he improved brand visibility with benefits both operationally and for relationships. It also makes the process of growing through acquisitions and mergers easier.

Almost 300 stocks have been listed on the EGM. Many more than the major price list. How come?

EGM quotes have a flexible route and cost less. For SMEs, the costs are also tax deductible

So far we have talked about the issuers. Now let’s talk about even small investors. An advice?

Have patience. Real business is done by building a garden and waiting for events because then something positive always happens. The many takeover bids of these days demonstrate precisely this: the virtue of knowing how to wait for the right moment is rewarded”.