Home Business Giglio.com closes the 3rd quarter with revenues of € 11.3 million, + 32% compared to the same period of 2021
Business

Giglio.com closes the 3rd quarter with revenues of € 11.3 million, + 32% compared to the same period of 2021

by admin

Giglio.com, a company active in the online sales sector for multi-brand luxury fashion on a global scale, today approved the accounts for the third quarter of 2022. In particular, the company listed on Euronext Growth Milan in the period in question generated revenues equal to 11.3 million euros, an increase of 32% compared to the same period last year.

In the first nine months of 2022, the group recorded a considerable growth in revenues which amounted to 33.5 million euros.

As reported in the company note, the quarter was characterized by investments in marketing aimed at increasing brand awareness, with a billboard campaign in the main tourist resorts of Sicily during the months of July and August, targeting tourists from all over Europe. The investment path in marketing automation and related CRM strategies also continued, marking a significant improvement in customer loyalty which led to a 9% growth in average spending per customer during the quarter.

See also  New Eagle King Kashkari: U.S. inflation has not peaked, the Fed will not stop raising interest rates

You may also like

Weakening steel prices cause Shagang’s net profit to...

Qualcomm chips on board the new Volvo EX90...

It is actually a projector Redmi Note 12...

Italpizza takes over Mantua Frozen – Il Sole...

There is an amazing negative price of natural...

The EU wants to extend the possibility of...

йһƼȡȫƣͷҲϿ – OFweekД

Revenue Agency, the Meloni plan: checks only on...

Redmi Note 12 series “Image Awakening” invitations unboxed...

Mobileye (Intel): IPO price fixed, valuation close to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy