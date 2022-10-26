Giglio.com, a company active in the online sales sector for multi-brand luxury fashion on a global scale, today approved the accounts for the third quarter of 2022. In particular, the company listed on Euronext Growth Milan in the period in question generated revenues equal to 11.3 million euros, an increase of 32% compared to the same period last year.

In the first nine months of 2022, the group recorded a considerable growth in revenues which amounted to 33.5 million euros.

As reported in the company note, the quarter was characterized by investments in marketing aimed at increasing brand awareness, with a billboard campaign in the main tourist resorts of Sicily during the months of July and August, targeting tourists from all over Europe. The investment path in marketing automation and related CRM strategies also continued, marking a significant improvement in customer loyalty which led to a 9% growth in average spending per customer during the quarter.