“Giletti? A pawn, Cairo was afraid”. New investigations into Baiardo’s photo

Berlusconi-Graviano, new investigations into the photo of the Giletti-Baiardo case

The story of Massimo Giletti continues to be discussed, amid the sudden stop on “Non è l’arena” by La7 and the alleged photo owned by Salvatore Baiardo which would document a meeting between Silvio Berusconi and Giuseppe Graviano. As Corriere della Sera writes, “it did not emerge from the searches. But the investigators will not stop looking”.

According to the Courier, “a shot taken out perhaps to make us some money, dating back to 31 years ago, of which Giletti spoke to the magistrates of Florence che investigates the hidden instigators of the 1993 massacres. «She showed it to me without giving it to me, keeping it at a distance. I saw three people depicted sitting at a table. I recognized Berlusconi, you were young », the journalist told the prosecutors of the Tuscan capital in February”.

Baiardo denies having ever mentioned the shot. “Despite the wiretaps denying it and confirming that the journalist had spoken about the photo. Of the snapshot, never aired because Giletti would have asked for further feedback without having it, however, no trace has yet been found”. Meanwhile, on TikTok Baiardo says he broke up with Giletti “because he wasn’t free to say whatever he wanted”.

Enrico Deaglio: “Giletti was a pawn, Cairo was scared”

According to La Stampa, Baiardo “also tried to place the shot on the Rai Tre Report programme”. Again the press interviews Enrico Deaglio, who defines Giletti as a “pawn”. Deaglio says he never heard from Giletti again but “on the other hand he looked for me in Cairo. He wanted to talk to me. Of these stories. I went to Milan. He was scared,” he explains to La Stampa. “He was keen to let me know that when he was Berlusconi’s personal assistant, he was warned: “Be careful, Dell’Utri wants to kill you.”

On Giletti, Deaglio claims that “he wanted to make the big splash: the photo of Graviano and Berlusconi. While Berlusconi is in the hospital and we are talking about Mediaset for sale again”.

Sandra Amurri: “Giletti in good faith, keep him in a cage”

Libero instead interviewed the Sicilian journalist Sandra Amurri, mafia expert and regular guest of Giletti on the events concerning Baiardo and the Gravianos. “Republic says that Giletti has bought the former mafioso Baiardo…” Libero begins and Amurri replies: “The title of Repubblica cries out for revenge. I ask: is paying a person who is a guest on a very successful TV show a crime? If it has been compensated, it has been in the light of day”.

Again Amurri on Giletti: “A Massimo was sentenced to remain available to La7 until June, when his contract expires and this means keeping him in a cage“. And again: ” I’m sure he hasn’t committed anything in bad faith”.

