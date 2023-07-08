Giletti, energy costs knock out textiles: profits down by €131,000

Energy costs in the Giletti textile company

Giletti, after the “Non è l’arena” case, the textile business is also reeling: revenues go from 7.2 to 6.8 million

While the closure by the publisher is still being discussed urban Cairo of the transmission”It’s not the arena.” directed by him La7the TV presenter Massimo Giletti must also record a halving of the profit of the family business and a decrease in turnover.

Indeed the Giletti Spa, textile company based in Ponzone di Trivero (Biella), closed the 2022 financial statements, recently filed, with a profit of 109 thousand euros compared to that of almost 240 thousand euros recorded in the previous year. Giletti he is a 33.3% shareholder, the same share as that held by each of his two brothers, Emanuele who is its managing director e Maurizio who is its president.

