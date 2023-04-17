Giletti, the backdated arrest of Di Maggio and General Delfino. The hideout

Case Giletti, the mysteries of Lake Orta and the driver of Totò Riina

Continue to hold court and to do discuss the sudden stop to the transmission of La7 “It’s not the Arena.” Ascertained by now that Massimo Giletti in the next episodes he would have to deal with mafiawith unpublished rumors about Berlusconi, Dell’Utri not massacres of 1992-93, now it turned out even more. In front of the prosecutors – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – Giletti says: “Baiard claimed that Of May had been arrested around December 26, 1992 and not January 7-8, 1993, and what a very important person of institutions had it warned in these days of celebration of the arrest, so much so that he immediately said it to They gravitate”. Who was this person of institutions? “He Lived near the lake of Orta” said the conductor, quoting Baiardo’s words. Therefore, he was keen to backdate DiMaggio’s arrest, exactly as Graviano had already done in 2017, when they intercept him in prison, and then in 2020, at the ‘Ndrangheta massacre trial. In front of the prosecutors of Reggio Calabria, the boss said he had been to knowledge of the presence of Di Maggio in the area of ​​Lake Orta.

Massimo Giletti says – continues the Fact – that Salvatore Baiard he told him about Balduccio’s arrest Of May. Before showing him the Photo in which, according to Baiardo, Silvio appears BerlusconiGiuseppe They gravitate and General Francis Dolphinthe man who “predicted” the end of Matthew’s hiding Messina Money told him about another sensational arrest: that of the driver of Totò Riina, the man who thirty years ago brought the carabinieri to take the boss of the bosses of Cosa Nostra. The possible existence of the phantom shot, on which Dia’s research has focused, could light up of a new light some of the most mysterious events of the season massacres. And not only because it could prove the relations between Berlusconi and the Brancaccio bossnever demonstrated and always denied by the man from Arcore.

