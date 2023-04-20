Giletti, the thriller of the dinner with Cairo. There was also a government official

Giletti, check the dinner on February 15 with the top management of La7 and beyond

No official response on the case Giletti. La7 and its publisher Urbano Cairo have not yet clarified the real reason for the Suspension of the program “Non è l’Arena”, but the question is becoming more and more hot and intricate. Savior Baiard – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – he appointed Carlo Maria Fabbri, historian, as his trusted lawyer defender of illustrious collaborators of justice. Fabbri was initially called as a public prosecutor to assist Baiardo in the interrogation of 27 March. When the prosecutor of Florence, Luca Tescaroli, asked the former ice cream maker about the famous photography (of whose existence and authenticity there is no evidence, Baiardo denied everything to the prosecutors) portraying Silvio Berlusconithe boss Joseph They gravitate and General Francis Dolphin. He had talked about it, replying to the prosecutors, on December 19 Massimo Giletti. The presence of a lawyer was necessary because Baiardo is an assisted witness. The former ice cream man was convicted of aiding and abetting of the brothers Giuseppe and Filippo Graviano and first it was investigated and then acquitted for the massacres of 1993.

E Baiard in his videos on Tik Tok – continues the fact – he always underlines di don’t be a repentant and he is keen to remind you that he was convicted of aiding and abetting and served his sentence, but he doesn’t have to regret anything. About videos on Tik TokBaiardo also spoke of a meeting at the restaurant “Pierluigi” Between Cairo e Giletti inviting the conductor to tell what they had said. On that evening of February 15th, there were also the CEO of La7 Marco Ghigliani and the undersecretary for culture Gianmarco DecksGiletti’s friend. What was Mazzi doing there? No response to the question posed to his answering machine. Meanwhile the case gets bigger and La7 with a transmission ad hoc which will be broadcast on Sunday evening hosted by Mint promises to unveil the mystery. But there is already a problem, even before the show goes on air, in all likelihood Massimo will not be present Gilettijust the person concerned.

