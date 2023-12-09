Gino Cecchettin from Fazio, but ends up under attack on social media for alleged sexist jokes

What the weather is like, Gino Cecchettin guest at Fazio. But sexist jokes appeared on social media with an account in his name

“After the important speech given to remember his daughter Giulia, this Sunday at #CTCF we will host Gino Cecchettin”, so from the official account of What’s the weather like. So Fazio will interview Gino Cecchettin, Giulia’s father, for the first time in the studio. The host must be credited for having achieved a coup that will certainly increase the rating of his programme. Clearly it was a long-time decision that was only made known a day before airing.

The theme of the interview will be the speech with a high moral tone given a few days ago, but it should also be an opportunity to clarify a strange story that took center stage yesterday on social media, as well as on word of mouth by WhatsApp e Telegram. In fact, posts from one account have been circulating on social media X (formerly Twitter) under the name of Gino Cecchettin and identified by @ginother, the name by which Giulia’s father is known on all other social networks.

Trivial, heavy jokes with an explicitly sexual background that certainly don’t give a good image of whoever made them. After the dissemination of the material the profile on X it was quickly shut down, fueling further doubts. There is a reliable tool, as reported by Open“Wayback Machine” which allowed us to find old tweets from that account which has had the same photo since 2013 Gino Cecchettin, although in the image he is naturally younger than now. Most of the posts were against it Matteo Salvini eh Five starswith bets on Matteo Renzi.

The same David Puentereveal hoaxes of Open, had to admit what was reported, although he overlooked the posts with explicit sexual content which are the ones that caused great indignation. The most common are these: Sabri70 (woman): “Can you confirm that despite the years we still get embarrassed?”. Gino Cecchettin: “If you fart during a 69 it can happen”. And then: Candy (woman): “I need to change the name of my vibrator. Advice?”. Gino Cecchettin: “Bert-one or bertone”.

The two profiles are still active. Sabri70 reposted on Twitter on December 7, thus confirming the authenticity of the dialogue. And then another posted on January 24, 2013 from the profile of Cecchettin lunch entitled: “For men, sex is like a tennis match”:

1) You have to find a partner to play it

2) The warm-up is only for testing the racket

3) The longer the warm-up, the less confident you are with the racket

4) If you are poor, your opponent will liquidate you in 15 minutes (including warm-up) and you will not call him back to play again

5) The better you are, the longer the game

6) If you’re really good you have space for the whole pitch

7) If you win the match your opponent (sic) will be equally happy because you are an ace

8) A shower and off to the bar to tell everyone about your performance

It goes without saying that if the profile was truly of Cecchettin the developments would be sensational, especially after the speech given recently which should be read in all schools and which will be the main theme of tomorrow evening’s interview by Fazio. We expect the excellent technicians of Fact Checking let us know something more precise as they are generally very quick to intervene in this type of matter but this time they are a bit lazy.

In a certain sense the real news is that this fact – which we remember is still waiting to be confirmed or denied – has been censored by almost all the media, apart from a few timid exceptions.

Open: “Gino Cecchettin under attack on social media: sexist jokes on profile X with his name are dredged up. Was he hacked?”

Il Tempo: “The mystery of sexist posts: storm over screenshots”

The Identity: Gino Cecchettin under attack on social media: those sexist posts and there are those who accuse a hacker”.

What better opportunity to shed light on this tomorrow evening? And this is also and above all in the interest of the supposed protagonist of this story.

