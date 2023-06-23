Ginori 1735 names model Ko So-young as brand ambassador in South Korea

Ginori 1735 appoints Ko So-young as brand ambassador in Corea del Sud

Ko So-young will be the new Ginori 1735 brand ambassador for South Korea.

The well-known brand, one of the world leaders in the porcelain and design sector, has chosen the Korean model and actress to represent the sartorial work that he has been carrying on for three centuriesand thus convey greater awareness and recognition of the Made in Italy brand even in the Far East. The range of products of the Ginori manufacture promotes a “modern Renaissance” which translates into collections for the table, art and living objects, gifts, lamps, furnishings and fabrics, crystals and cutlery.

Read also: Liguori Gioielli embraces cryptocurrencies, the partnership with Coinbar is underway

Ginori 1735

“I’m So-young possesses a charismatic personality, as well as being a passionate and a collector of our creations. We are driven by the same passion for creativity and beauty and we are therefore thrilled that you are collaborating with us” commented Alain Prost, President and CEO of Ginori 1735. partnership with Ko So-young was made official at theopening of the new Ginori 1735 store in Seoul.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

