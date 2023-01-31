Listen to the audio version of the article

Giochi Preziosi continues to grow in Spain: after taking over the Famosa brand in 2019, this time it takes over Munecas Arias, a brand born more than 45 years ago in Castalla (Alicante) specialized in the production of hyper-realistic baby dolls. Munecas Arias products are distributed in more than 30 countries: the Reborns line offers completely handmade dolls that perfectly simulate reality thanks to very complex yet artisanal techniques. Giochi Preziosi has direct sales in the six major European countries and Turkey, operations in the Far East and distribution agreements worldwide.

The group founded by Enrico Preziosi also holds franchise agreements with around 400 toy stores in Italy operating under its own Giocheria brand and in the last two years, as part of a retail business development project, has opened five direct stores in some of the main Italian cities with the Giochi Preziosi and Giocheria brands. «We are happy to welcome the Arias dolls into our family», comments Enrico Preziosi, president of the group», and we believe that the future ahead of all of us is even brighter after this acquisition». For Francisco Arias, CEO of Munecas Arias, «after 45 years of hard work, which began with our parents, José Antonio Arias and María-Luisa Martínez» the awareness arose that «to take a further step forward for our brand we needed of outside help. We see an extraordinary opportunity in front of us. We have shared and will continue to share the same passion and commitment with the Giochi Preziosi group in bringing a smile and quality products to all the children of the world».