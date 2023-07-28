Giochi Preziosi doubles the red: 2022 losses jump from 25.2 to 52.5 million

Giochi Preziosi improves EBITDA but increases losses. All numbers

Double the red for Henry Precious and his Precious toysof which he is president. The balance consolidated 2022 of the main Italian gaming company, in fact, closed with net revenues decreased year on year from 348.1 to 341 million euros and even if the ebitda has improved from 14.7 to 29.5 million, the year closed with a loss by leap from 25.2 to 52.5 million.

Even the closed ordinary financial statements are still negative, with a loss however that decreased year on year from 42.2 to 19.5 million of 51.6 million, which a few days ago the shareholders’ meeting fully carried forward. Returning to the numbers of the group, in 2022 revenues from contracts with customers in the “toys” area amounted to 330.4 million to which were added approximately 10 million from contracts with customers in the “horizontal” business area: il 35% of the turnover was made in Italyfollowed by Spain and Portugal (25.3%).

