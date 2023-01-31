Home Business Giochi Preziosi expands its portfolio with the acquisition of the dolls and accessories business of Munecas Arias
Giochi Preziosi expands its portfolio with the acquisition of the dolls and accessories business of Munecas Arias

Today, the Giochi Preziosi Group announced that it had acquired the doll and accessory business of Munecas Arias, the Spanish brand created more than 45 years ago in Castalla (Alicante).

This acquisition is in line with the Group’s strategy of creating a solid and broad base of proprietary brands and will allow Arias’ business to grow steadily in the Spanish, European and global markets.

After the acquisition of FAMOSA in 2019, the Giochi Preziosi Group continues with its investment strategy in the Spanish market, seeking product excellence to enrich its portfolio and be able to adequately cover the various segments of the toy market.

Arias dolls are now another important asset in the portfolio of the Group companies. By joining the Giochi Preziosi Group, the history, beauty and care embodied in each of the Arias dolls now have the opportunity to expand into new markets and grow steadily.

The Giochi Preziosi Group, an Italian multinational with over 40 years of history, is currently one of the major European players in the traditional toy sector. Giochi Preziosi currently has direct sales in the 6 major European countries and Turkey, operations in the Far East and distribution agreements worldwide. The Group also holds franchise agreements with around 400 toy shops in Italy operating under its own “Giocheria” brand and in the last two years, as part of a retail business development project, has opened 5 direct shops in some of the main Italian cities with the “Giochi Preziosi” and “Giocheria” brands.

