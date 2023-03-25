Home Business Gioia Selis, the beautiful wife of Fabio Fazio. PHOTO
Business

Gioia Selis, the beautiful wife of Fabio Fazio. PHOTO

by admin
Gioia Selis, the beautiful wife of Fabio Fazio. PHOTO

Fabio Fazio and Gioia Selis

Fabio Fazio and his wife, about 30 years of marriage

Fabio Fazio and Gioia Selis. Among the longest-lived but most discreet couples in Italy. The conductor of Che Tempo Che Fa often recalls how decisive the figure of his wife was for her professional growth. The rumors circulating give a Fazio leaving Rai.

Next year the two will celebrate 30 years of marriage. Selis, like Fazio, was born in Savona in 1968 and is the daughter of Giovanni Selis, a well-known doctor in the Ligurian town, as well as founder of the Rari Nantes of Savona, a local water polo team. From their union Michele and Caterina were born.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Always pay attention to the needs of guests All Seasons Hotel is providing a trustworthy safe haven_Information Channel

You may also like

Are there enough synthetic fuels for combustion cars?

Meloni: “Constructive climate with Macron. Change of pace...

GDL boss Weselsky: “Bahn board member hardly ever...

Enterprises, Dolce&Gabbana’s recipe: stop smart working and new...

Back to the old boss – this is...

Leasing under 100 euros: This deal is impressive

Deutsche bank throws stock markets into panic: Ftse...

Financial Industry and Politics – Which is the...

Carpenters, shoemakers, goldsmiths and mechanics. The CGIA alarm:...

EU and Germany settle dispute

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy