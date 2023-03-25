Fabio Fazio and his wife, about 30 years of marriage

Fabio Fazio and Gioia Selis. Among the longest-lived but most discreet couples in Italy. The conductor of Che Tempo Che Fa often recalls how decisive the figure of his wife was for her professional growth. The rumors circulating give a Fazio leaving Rai.

Next year the two will celebrate 30 years of marriage. Selis, like Fazio, was born in Savona in 1968 and is the daughter of Giovanni Selis, a well-known doctor in the Ligurian town, as well as founder of the Rari Nantes of Savona, a local water polo team. From their union Michele and Caterina were born.

