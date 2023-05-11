Home » Giorgetti: birth rate, by 2042 Italy risks losing 18% of its GDP
Giorgetti: birth rate, by 2042 Italy risks losing 18% of its GDP

“I believe it should be strongly reaffirmed that the economic system is closely related to the phenomenon of the birth rate.”

This was stated by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti in a video message to the States General of the birth rate underway in Rome.

There is also the possibility of quantifying the impact in some way: between now and 2042, with current fertility rates, our country risks losing impressive percentages of GDP along the way, equal to 18%.

“This is a first datum from which to start,” added the minister. “The real pension reform is to promote the birth rate”.

