Giorgetti: emergency provision with 5% VAT bonus on bills is being studied

Giorgetti: emergency provision with 5% VAT bonus on bills is being studied

5% VAT on gas and social bonus for families with an ISEE under 15,000 euros. These are the innovations that the government is studying for families for next autumn, as anticipated by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti during a question time session in the Senate. Furthermore, the holder of the Via XX Settembre dicastery specified that “a measure is being evaluated which will take effect from 1 October, with the beginning of the thermal year, i.e. “a contribution to compensate for heating costs which will be paid to households through the electricity bill”.

