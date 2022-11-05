“The work of preparing the budget law will proceed at a rapid pace in the coming days, with the aim of delivering a budget bill for 2023 to Parliament as soon as possible”. Thus the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, in the introduction to the Nadef which was published today and which was approved yesterday by the CDM. The first press conference of Giorgia Meloni and Giancarlo Giorgetti dedicated to the economy was held on 5 November, which confirmed the anticipations of the eve: the Minister of the Treasury explicitly spoke of the “risk of recession”. To summarize the economic policy of the new center-right government, the Treasury Minister uses three adjectives: “prudent, realistic, sustainable”.

Today, November 6, the ministry published the Update of the document on economics and finance (Nadef), which reviews and integrates the macroeconomic and trend forecast of public finance approved last September 28, also elaborating the programmatic scenario for the three-year period 2023 -2025. “The trend in energy prices and their impact on businesses and households – explains the minister in the document – will be monitored on an ongoing basis in the early months of 2023. At the latest on the occasion of the preparation of the next Def, it will be assessed whether the need for further interventions to calm bills and aid to businesses and families, and the methods of financing will be defined ”.

With regard to the 2023-2025 maneuver, “in consideration of the high uncertainty of the economic situation and the need to continue to combat expensive energy, the Government has decided to request, with the Report accompanying this document, the authorization of the Parliament to set a new programmatic path for the net debt of the PA. The new programmatic levels of deficit in relation to GDP are set at 4.5 per cent for 2023, 3.7 for 2024 and 3.0 per cent for 2025 “.

“With ambition, pragmatism and prudence, the budget law will lay the foundations for overcoming the complicated difficulties of recent years and responding to the best hopes of citizens, without however losing sight of the sustainability of public finance, as confirmed by the decline in the debt / debt ratio. GDP from about 150 percent in 2021 to just over 141 percent in 2025 – continues in the note published on the ministry’s website -. The approach that the Government has adopted is based on the need to respond with determination to the energy crisis and the surge in inflation and to safeguard the most economically fragile families and Italian companies and the jobs they create ”.