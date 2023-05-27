Home » Giorgetti in Trento: “Growth up to 1.4% even with Germany in recession”
Giorgetti in Trento: “Growth up to 1.4% even with Germany in recession”

Giorgetti in Trento: “Growth up to 1.4% even with Germany in recession”

Minister Giorgetti in Trento: “Priority is the confirmation of the cut of the wedge for low incomes”

Economic growth, GDP, cut in the tax wedge, Mes but also Ita and Mps: the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, guest on the second day of Trent Festival, spoke across the board about the main nodes of the country. As for the first point Giorgetti stated: “The wish is one growth of 1.2%-1.4%’‘ however ”I realize that we live in a complex reality”. Germany in recession ”will create some problems” for Italy but, added the minister, tourism should ”compensate”.

From the Trento stage, Giorgetti then confirmed his intention to move forward with cutting the tax wedge as a tool to support Italians grappling with price increases. “We took action to reduce the tax wedge when our public finance policy allowed it, it seems to me the correct way to proceed. In a situation of such high inflation the government’s priority is to confirm these measures for families with medium-low incomes“.

Finally, a few jokes on two important dossiers such as Mps e Ita. “Lufthansa believed and still believes in this agreement, because the Italian market is very interesting and I believe we will benefit from this operation as a country system. We must remain prudent and optimistic and this is an appreciated approach that has fueled the climate of confidence The right recipe for tackling challenges is to build trust around what the Italian government is doing, around what we are building”.

They are Mps instead, ”I see a game to win. Today compared to 6 months ago, a year or 2 years ago, Mps can become a coveted prey, a key element in defining the credit structure system in Italy”. On the future of the bank, I see “what we did with Ita, acting with caution and with due confidentiality, but the government does have ideas”, commented Giorgetti.

