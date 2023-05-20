Home » Giorgetti (MEF): GDP up 0.5% in the first quarter
Giorgetti (MEF): GDP up 0.5% in the first quarter

‘The data of the Italian economy continue to show a remarkable resilience starting from the encouraging data of the GDP in the first quarter of the year with a cyclical growth of 0.5% and a forecast for the current year of +1.2% yes ranks among the highest values ​​in Europe’.

He is the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgettiduring a video message at the conference organized by Investopia in Milan.

