Giorgetti: “Mes and Stability Pact, it’s about. Possible new supports”

Mes: Giorgetti, “reaching an agreement consistent with Parliament’s requests to the government”

“It is obvious that the Mes is the most handy tool for creating the backstop to be activated in the event of major banking crises, che represents the only really new part of the reform. But we need to reach an agreement that is consistent with the requests addressed to the government by Parliament”. This was stated by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, interviewed by ‘Sole24Ore’.

“I am aware of the expectation of the parliamentary passage – he explains – but it must be remembered that Parliament has already expressed itself, and he asked us to come back with an overall proposal that also looks at the development of the banking union and other fundamental aspects, such as the strengthening of a European guarantee system for the promotion of private investments which could represent another powerful development tool capable of even surpassing the Mes, because it would have a wider use and free from the stigma that accompanies the Salva-Stati fund”, recalls Giorgetti.

Inflation: Giorgetti, ‘if GDP dynamics continue, new support possible in the autumn’

“The Istat estimates confirm that our attitude in the construction of the public finance program is prudent and that however the ambition to do better than the estimates is realistic, as we have repeated several times and as we also wrote in the Def” and “such a dynamic, however, promises to create new budget spaces in the autumn. It is clear that if we continue to have results along these lines in the next two quarters, the pressure on public finance balances will ease and margins will be created for new interventions in the autumn with which to support businesses and households struggling with inflation”. the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, interviewed by ‘Sole24Ore’.

See also  The energy crunch decrees two big winners: the oil sector and the Russian equity sector

“Hope – he adds – is that at this point there is only the tail end of an inflationary flare now in contraction to manage, which, however, impacts on all the prices of consumer goods and not just on energy ones. In any case, such a framework makes it possible to reject even the objections of those who have criticized the latest measures as temporary and too limited. Our approach was precisely prudent and calibrated, and can now allow us to get to the end of the year, guaranteeing new coverage to the system and avoiding sudden repercussions on growth”, Giorgetti continues.

