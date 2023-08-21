Giorgetti pushes Franco to the ECB, Mef-Bankitalia split. And Cipollone…

Daniele Franco Giancarlo Giorgetti Piero Cipollone

ECB, Giorgetti shatters the forecasts for the post-Panetta to the Governing Council

Franco o Cipollone? Although predictions about who could take the place of Fabio Panetta in the Governing Council of the European Central Bank they all seemed to be heading in the same direction, now on the table Giorgia Meloni a new dilemma arises.

Our country, after having presumably “lost” the challenge with Spain for the presidency of European Investment Bank (it now seems made for the candidate Nadia Calvino), concentrated on placing a man on the Board of Directors of the Bce for the post-Panetta. And this man’s name, until a few days ago, was that of Piero Cipollone.

READ ALSO: “Crosetto was right to dissociate himself”. Vannacci, the League comes out into the open

Starting today, a new question has been added to the list of concerns for Giorgia Meloni: the choice between Daniel Franco e Piero Cipollone as a successor to Fabio Panetta in the Governing Council of the European Central Bank. To understand the context of this situation, we have to go back and remember that two days ago, in this newspaper, we reported that Italy has lost in the diplomatic contest for the position of president of the European Investment Bank.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

