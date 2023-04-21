Home » Giorgetti sees Cassis, Switzerland soon off the tax blacklist
Business

Giorgetti sees Cassis, Switzerland soon off the tax blacklist

by admin
Giorgetti sees Cassis, Switzerland soon off the tax blacklist

Switzerland is preparing to exit the 1999 tax black list. The rules that provide for its exclusion, the Ministry of the Economy reports, are contained in the new tax agreement for frontier workers between Italy and Switzerland which was at the center of the This morning’s meeting at the MEF between Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis, head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Switzerland. The agreement will replace that of 1974. The vote, the minister assured, is scheduled for next Wednesday in the Chamber to then pass again to the Senate for the final ok, expected in a short time.

See also  Piazza Affari closes at the top 2021 with a rush from Stellantis and Telecom. Ferrari also did well

You may also like

Analog is not dead: card making empire is...

Salone del Mobile, from startups to digital showrooms...

Focus on the 5th China-Singapore Financial Summit |...

Everything on stocks: Infineon, ASML, Intel – chances...

Hepha Trekking 7 in the test: This is...

Giorgetti and the shock in the cradle. The...

Cross-border capital flows are stable, foreign capital maintains...

Resolution 27 of 04/17/2023 – Interventions to be...

Resolution 17 of 04/17/2023 – Adoption of the...

From Lane to Lagarde, there is no doubt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy