Giorgetti sees Cassis, Switzerland soon off the tax blacklist

Switzerland is preparing to exit the 1999 tax black list. The rules that provide for its exclusion, the Ministry of the Economy reports, are contained in the new tax agreement for frontier workers between Italy and Switzerland which was at the center of the This morning’s meeting at the MEF between Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis, head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Switzerland. The agreement will replace that of 1974. The vote, the minister assured, is scheduled for next Wednesday in the Chamber to then pass again to the Senate for the final ok, expected in a short time.