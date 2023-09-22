Giorgetti: “The government’s priority tax wedge. The budget law will reward Italy that creates wealth”

«The budget law will obey the intentions of rewarding Italy that wants to create wealth. We will do this by looking above all at the main source of growth for the country, children, by strengthening birth rate policies and advanced human capital training.” Words from the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, via video link with the Federmeccanica assembly.

The Minister of Economy then explains that as regards the tax wedge “given that resources are known to be scarce, in the process of defining priorities, which is political par excellence, I can say that this is the number one priority”. And he adds: «The government, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Economy are absolutely determined on this».

Enough prebends

Giorgetti then underlined that “the government will no longer pursue policies that undermine public finances”. Explaining that: «Does Italy want to live off the wealth created or does it want to create new wealth? It is a fundamental dilemma for a mature economy like ours. For the government the answer is clear, if we only pay attention to the distribution of benefits, subsidies and subsidies, asking the State to subsidize what we cannot afford, we will not get far.”

The minister then explained how the government “has not yet done enough to increase the size of businesses”. Explaining: «Faced with epochal transformation processes, such as the electrification of transport, it is necessary to ask ourselves how we can encourage consolidation processes to create companies that also have a financial dimension adequate to compete. We must avoid being subjected to processes only passively, for example through acquisitions by foreign groups” says Giorgetti. The question of the size of companies, explains Giorgetti, “is structurally linked to both productivity and wage growth”. In Italy «there are limits of a cultural nature that have prevented aggregation processes» but «we will continue to discuss this and other challenges in a constructive dialogue, in which the executive takes responsibility for carefully evaluating the requests of the business world».

And he also intervened on the government’s choices in economic matters the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi who iIn view of the maneuver he underlines that «what we ask of the Government is: concentrate the resources you have on important measures, let us not waste the few resources we have in a thousand streams of intervention just for a question of electoral consensus, taking into account that the There will be no European elections next year.” He underlines this by reiterating the request for a structural cut in the tax wedge, «it is a battle of years of Confindustria», and «the real test will be this budget law. I don’t envy Minister Giorgetti – he adds – because obviously trying to make a cut with the resources that exist won’t be easy, however, as we’ve always said, it’s time to make choices.”

