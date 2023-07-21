Giorgia and Marina the incompatible, open confrontation. The duel is all political

Giorgia Meloni, Marina Berlusconi and Matteo Renzi

Giorgia and Marina, here’s what’s really behind the clash between the two

They haven’t passed unnoticed the sentences spoken by Prime Minister Giorgia Melons on the occasion of the commemoration of Purse in Palermo, when a reporter asked her what she thought of Marina’s letter Berlusconi against the judges who rage against his father even when he is dead, evoking a justice reformMeloni replied like this: “I don’t know that Marina is in politicsit is only your personal opinion”. It was not difficult to imagine that – we read in La Stampa – Marina Berlusconi’s letter would have constituted jolt at the fake peace that the memory of Silvio Berlusconi seemed to have brought within the ruling coalition.

More unpredictable Instead, it was answer given on Wednesday by the premier. The one between the two was one raw exchange, without frills, straight to the heart of two issues. An exchange in which you vary limits of politics and public relations have been overwhelmed. Meloni goes straight at the Knight’s daughter, effectively silencing her. Between the two sentences, this of the premier resonates as well as the most drastic and perhaps the most offensive. All the more for the context in which it is pronounced: the celebrations for the death of Borsellino.

Read also: “Zaki doesn’t want to meet Meloni?”. Controversy over the refusal of the state flight

Read also: Santanchè, €450,000 hole. “Unpaid contributions to Ki Group employees”

Subscribe to the newsletter