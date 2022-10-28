What does UniCredit number one Andrea Orcel think of the words that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni used in describing the ECB policy led by Christine Lagarde which today, among other things, should make yet another big announcement on a new hike of rates? This is the question that La Stampa asked the CEO of Piazza Gae Aulenti, in the interview published today in the newspaper.

“The ECB has a very difficult job. In addition to this, compared to the United States, it has to fight a different inflation. Ours applies to a much weaker economy and is more focused on some parts of the supply. Therefore, it is less clear what impact the rate hike will have compared to the US rate. If that weren’t enough, overseas the economy is much more elastic than ours, it adjusts much more quickly ”.

Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the speech to the Chamber, regarding the monetary tightening launched by the ECB:

The decision of the ECB, like other central banks, for the first time in 11 years, to raise interest rates is “considered by many to be a risky choice and which risks having repercussions on bank lending to households and businesses, and which sum to that already assumed by the Central Bank itself to put an end, starting from 1 July 2022, to the program for the purchase of fixed income securities on the open market, creating an additional difficulty for those Member States that have a high public debt “, Meloni said. The international reaction was immediate, with Bloomberg News ch4e branded Meloni’s words as the most direct attack so far by a euro zone politician against the ECB rate hike.

It was Lagarde herself at the end of September who announced that “we will continue to raise rates over the next several meetings” of the Governing Council, confirming the determination of the central bank to defeat the flare-up of Eurozone inflation.

Lagarde recalled that the goal is “to bring inflation (in the euro area) back to 2% in the medium term”, that this “is the main objective and what we need to do”.

On 8 September, a few days before the Italian political elections on 25 September, which certified the victory of the center-right, the ECB raised euro area rates by 75 basis points, with the strongest monetary tightening since the birth of the euro. , in a context of war in which according to various economists the recession is already a reality.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d’Italia (FdI), did not like the maxi monetary tightening:

“I express some perplexity about the choice made today by the ECB”, commented Meloni during the electoral campaign.

“Even the Federal Reserve – said Meloni – has raised rates to try to contain inflation, only that there is objectively inflation there due to a running economy, an endogenous inflation, one would say, while the case of ‘Europe is of exogenous inflation: inflation that derives from the increase in the price of energy, from the increase in the price of raw materials ”. Consequently, Meloni continued in an interview with Sky Tg24, “in this case, raising rates, I fear that rather than contain inflation, it may further compress an economy that is already struggling. It is a choice on which I wonder and I fear that it will not have the result that Christine Lagarde hopes ”.

On 8 September, the ECB raised interest rates on main refinancing operations, on marginal lending operations and on deposits with the central bank will be raised to 1.25%, 1.50% and 0 respectively, 75%. Analysts expect a new monetary tightening of 75 basis points for today after Eurostat announced at the beginning of October that the annual inflation rate of the euro area stood at 9.9% in September compared to 9.1. % in August. A year earlier, the rate was 3.4%. The data published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed a slight and negligible downward revision compared to the + 10% yoy indicated in the first flash reading.