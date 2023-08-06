Giorgia Meloni and the cultural milieu of the right, between fantasy and epic

Giorgia Meloni, Guido Donzelli, Francesco Lollobrigida, Guido Crosetto, Ignazio La Russa immortalized as the protagonists of the film The Lord of the Rings

Giorgia Meloni and the cultural milieu of the right: between fantasy and esotericism

Giorgia Meloni will soon have a year in government in which she has shown a pragmatic face, focused only on politics and problem solving. But not always his worldview it was like that. In recent years, Fratelli d’Italia has grown as a party, patiently building brick by brick what was needed to obtain a powerful, evocative and articulated structure. A multipurpose building that includes and agglutinates different layers inside, each designed for a specific task. The upper floors are those of the aforementioned pragmatism, but the foundations are different from any other party or movement. In fact, they draw on the collective epic imagination, that is, on the fantasy world.

When Hobbit camps were done and Julius Evola was studied

The undisputed Bible of this parallel universe is an English writer JRR Tolkien, the author of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”. The books, from which the famous films were later based, speak of an ancient time in which man lived in symbiosis with nature and fought Good against Evil. A fairly simple, Manichaean vision of existence. Everything takes place in Middle-earth where Frodo Baggins is precisely a Hobbit, a kind of gnome who has the task of destroying the rings of power by throwing them into the volcano of Mount Doom. The mainstream right has always been fascinated by these myths. Just think that the Youth Front from 1977 to 1981 organized the original “Hobbit Camps”. Among the founders the political scientist Marco Tarchi and the politician Umberto Croppi. Then in the 90s of the last century there were other Hobbit Camps, which tried to replicate the originals and in which Giorgia Meloni also participated. In these gatherings the condition of women, unemployment, youth problems, environmentalism was discussed and there the Celtic cross made its first appearance which then became one of the characteristic symbols of the young MSI. The Hobbit camps were a bit like the juvenile declination of Evolian traditionalism that had its roots in magical esotericism.

