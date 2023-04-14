Meloni in Ethiopia, green light for the mission: the issues on the table

Start today the mission in Ethiopia of the premier Giorgia Meloni. On the table, the question migrants and the economic cooperation. The Prime Minister’s arrival in the capital Addis Ababa is scheduled for 4 pm local time. This is the first visit by a Western head of government after the cessation of hostilities in Tigray and for Meloni it will be the third meeting with the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. A two-day mission that includes several important appointments.

First of all, the interview with the President of the African Union Moussa Faki. Immediately afterwards, at the National Palace, there will be a face-to-face meeting with the prime minister. There will then be a bilateral conversation with the Somali President Sheikh, ahead of the trilateral meeting with Abiy scheduled for the following day. Finally, a visit to the Galileo Galilei Institute, the largest Italian school abroad with around 900 students.

The meeting with Ethiopian premier Abiy represents an important step in the strengthening of bilateral relations between Italy and Ethiopia and a concrete sign of the historical and solid ties between the two countries, as well as being an opportunity to consolidate Italian relations in the Horn of Africa. The bilateral relations between the two countries are indeed considered excellent and increasingly solid.

