Meloni convinced Europe and London: “Most popular EU leader”

“Defined as a danger, Giorgia Meloni is now the most popular leader in the EU”. So reads the title of an article that appeared in the online edition of 4 February of the English newspaper ‘The Times’, a publication that already in 2020 had included the leader of the Brothers of Italy – the only Italian – among the “twenty faces that could shape the world“.

The article recalls the fears that had initially accompanied Meloni’s rise, linked to the fact that some Fdi exponents were “too openly nostalgic” of fascism, in addition to the battles waged by the current prime minister against the European Union and the financial markets. Meloni, however, observes ‘The Times’, has “dampened” his “fierce rhetoric” by siding with Brussels.

Critics “speculated how long a leader with little government experience could hold together a tripartite coalition that includes two of her biggest rivals on the right,” but Meloni after 100 days in government is emerging as the “most popular” leader of the European Union. A success, underlines the British newspaper, also due to the skill with which the tenant of Palazzo Chigi was able to manage relations with the partners of the majority, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, who had to accept a role of “minority partners within his government.

