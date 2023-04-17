Giorgia Meloni returned to Italy from Addis Ababa: assessment of the mission

Trilateral meeting Ethiopia-Italy-Somalia and opening for Italian companies. The point

One two days ad Addis Ababa, from 14 to 15 April for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received “warmly” upon her arrival by Prime Minister Abiy. A scheduled meeting that follows that of Abiy himself which took place on February 6 in Rome. Giorgia Meloniunderlines the government, is the first Western leader to go to Ethiopia after the end of the conflict in the north of the country.

Following meetings with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohmaud, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirms the launch of the so-called “Mattei plan” for the Horn of Africa, for development projects in Ethiopia and Somalia.

Already during the talks in Italy with the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmedthe Prime Minister had said that her government’s commitment would be to intensify the historical and commercial ties between the two countries through a “Mattei plan” for Africa, i.e. development cooperation without prevarication, based on idea that one should not act as a predator but as a partner.

