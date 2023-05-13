Home » Giorgia Meloni, the answer to an investigation by Tomorrow on her parents
Business

Giorgia Meloni, the answer to an investigation by Tomorrow on her parents

by admin
Giorgia Meloni, the answer to an investigation by Tomorrow on her parents

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni, the answer to an investigation by Tomorrow on her parents

“I don’t know anything about society in Spain and even my mother doesn’t remember anything about it. And I confirm that I haven’t had any relationship with my father since I was a little girl, nor has my mother anymore,” Giorgia Meloni told Domani about it the newspaper’s investigation into the prime minister’s parents.

“Because if the wrongdoing weren’t there, which I’m sure there is, then what’s the point of this alleged scoop? I’ll tell you. Put some mud in the fan and turn it on – underlines Giorgia Meloni – Hoping that, however it goes, some mud will stick. Hitting all the people who are close to me, who love me, one by one, day after day. And make me lose my temper, my lucidity, in the hope that I’ll make some missteps. But it won’t happen, because I know exactly who I am”

The premier adds: “I am an honest and free person, and I convinced myself that this is exactly what drives you crazy. Because it means that something great can be done in life without having to act sleazy or please mean people. Something that others obviously cannot claim with the same force”.

“Get over it, you will always see me walking with my head held high”, concludes Giorgia Meloni.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Pope John Paul II, blitz in Poland: the monument in his honor desecrated

You may also like

Self-employed clients must build up reserves

Weekend horoscope 13 and 14 May 2023 sign...

Overnight external market: The three major U.S. stock...

Investment legend castigates gifts to crisis banks

Cgia, the richest municipality in Italy? Lajatico where...

Testimonial from a patient: MFA and data protection

As of the end of April, Shenzhen has...

ROUNDUP: Two Russian fighter jets and helicopters crash...

Turin-Lyon train station, Paris postpones its section to...

Interview with an expert in political advertising: “Creating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy