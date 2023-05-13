Giorgia Meloni, the answer to an investigation by Tomorrow on her parents

“I don’t know anything about society in Spain and even my mother doesn’t remember anything about it. And I confirm that I haven’t had any relationship with my father since I was a little girl, nor has my mother anymore,” Giorgia Meloni told Domani about it the newspaper’s investigation into the prime minister’s parents.

“Because if the wrongdoing weren’t there, which I’m sure there is, then what’s the point of this alleged scoop? I’ll tell you. Put some mud in the fan and turn it on – underlines Giorgia Meloni – Hoping that, however it goes, some mud will stick. Hitting all the people who are close to me, who love me, one by one, day after day. And make me lose my temper, my lucidity, in the hope that I’ll make some missteps. But it won’t happen, because I know exactly who I am”

The premier adds: “I am an honest and free person, and I convinced myself that this is exactly what drives you crazy. Because it means that something great can be done in life without having to act sleazy or please mean people. Something that others obviously cannot claim with the same force”.

“Get over it, you will always see me walking with my head held high”, concludes Giorgia Meloni.

