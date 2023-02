Giorgia Meloni arrives at the cdx event for Rocca. Standing ovation from the audience

Giorgia Meloni arrived at the Conciliazione auditorium in Rome for the demonstration “With Rocca, future direction”, organized by the center-right in support of the candidacy of Francesco Rocca to the presidency of the Lazio Region, in the elections of 12 and 13 February. The Prime Minister was greeted by the standing ovation of the audience.

