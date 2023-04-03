Home Business Giorgia Meloni visits Vinitaly: “It is a duty to support this sector”
Giorgia Meloni visits Vinitaly: "It is a duty to support this sector"

by admin
Giorgia Meloni visits Vinitaly: “It is a duty to support this sector”

Meloni at Vinitaly: “The system works thanks to the ability to combine tradition and modernity”

The first Giorgia Meloni arrived at Vinitaly of Verona, the international exhibition dedicated to wine and spirits. A strategic sector for Made in Italy, which has a total of 530,000 companies, 870,000 employees and 31.3 billion in turnover. “It’s a have to support this sector because it also works thanks to the ability to combine tradition and modernity. The government’s commitment is also with the measures that we have imagined not only for businesses, but also for young people for a generational change”, Meloni said.

“I find the choice of the very fascinating ministers Lollobrigida and Sangiuliano to bring here for the first time two works which are linked to the world of wine, because it must be remembered that wine is not only an economic fact but also a cultural one. There is a history, a literature, a philosophy of wine. There is an essential and identifying piece so the presence of the government could not be missing. It will be a long and certainly very fascinating day,” the premier remarked.

As he entered, he then announced that “we are part of this event and this day too international meetingsespecially with some leader of the Western Balkansanother quadrant in which the government is very busy”. The first stop was in fact at the pavilion of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry where the announced face-to-face meeting between Meloni and the leaders of the Balkans is currently underway.

