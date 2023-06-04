Giorgia Meloni’s miracle: she manages to break up the union unity

Meloni breaks union unity

Giorgia Melonihas also succeeded in another small miracle and that is to break the union unity between CGIL e CISL. In fact, a few days ago he met the trade unions and at the end the secretary of the CISL Luigi Barra he declared: “It was an important meeting, which rewards the efforts of two months of mobilization in which we asked to reconnect the thread of social dialogue”.

And then again: “Today the dialogue starts again. The Government has informed us that it will set up a dialogue process with thematic tables on in the next few hours pensions, income policy, Health & Safety, healthcare, occupationof acceleration of the investments. As urged for months by the Cisl regarding the need to build an anti-inflation pact, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, also announced her intention to set up an Observatory at Palazzo Chigi attended by trade unions and businesses to monitor the progress of the dear life, control prices and tariffs, fight speculation, safeguard and improve wages. It will be essential to give this new subject an active role, towards a new one income policy which also includes a timely renewal ofpublic contracts e private. This is the moment for a close and responsible confrontation, uncompromising on the merits and far from any form of populism”.

Instead Maurizio Landini remains on the anti-government barricades after an initial fake flirtation with the Melons which was even invited to the XIX Congress of the CGIL. Clever Maurizio thought he had bought it with a few glasses of Lambrusco and a piadina but he didn’t quite understand how things were and it was precisely on May 1st that he received a loud grunt from the Prime Minister who forced him into a humiliating meeting on the weekend sacred to Triple and in particular to the CGIL. But what is behind the rapprochement between CISL and government?

