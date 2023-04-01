Home Business “Giorgia’s notes”, from tax authorities to procurement: Meloni live on social media
Business

“Giorgia’s notes”, from tax authorities to procurement: Meloni live on social media

by admin
“Giorgia’s notes”, from tax authorities to procurement: Meloni live on social media

“Giorgia’s notes”: Meloni lists the latest government news live on social media. VIDEO

Tax reform, increased employment, new procurement code. But also pact for the elderly, investments in health care and strengthening of emergency rooms and defense of the agri-food heritage and Italian cuisine. The premier Giorgia Meloni he takes a few minutes to tell Italians about the government’s work and results in recent days, directly from his page Facebook.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Fairs, green light for the integration between Milan and Parma

You may also like

Peter Wanner on the cyber attack: “They are...

Use: consumer sentiment A. Michigan drops in March,...

Jack Ma is back in China

Eurovita, Santoliquido confirms: working for the system solution

The last Annual General Meeting of Credit Suisse

In this way, the St.Gallen Inficon plays at...

Pnrr, Bonomi: “The error is upstream, wrong interventions...

The comet is back – and other stock...

Sangiuliano: “Agrigento Capital of Culture 2025 is an...

Duolingo founder Severin Hacker on Google and AI

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy