“Giorgia’s notes”: Meloni lists the latest government news live on social media. VIDEO

Tax reform, increased employment, new procurement code. But also pact for the elderly, investments in health care and strengthening of emergency rooms and defense of the agri-food heritage and Italian cuisine. The premier Giorgia Meloni he takes a few minutes to tell Italians about the government’s work and results in recent days, directly from his page Facebook.

