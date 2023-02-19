Girl hit by a tram. He’s in a reserved prognosis

The twenty-year-old girl hit yesterday, Saturday 18 February, around 1.30 pm by a tram on line 3 in the very central via Torino in Milan is in a reserved prognosis at the Niguarda hospital.

The impact sent her flying and falling onto the sidewalk, where she hit her head

According to an initial reconstruction by the local police, who are acquiring footage from cameras in the area, the young woman got off the sidewalk and was touched by the tram, a bump that made her jump and fall back onto the sidewalk, where she hit her head. The accident occurred near via dell’Unione but in a point where there are no pedestrian crossings.

Subscribe to the newsletter

